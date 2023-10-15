Aon plc (AON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on November 15th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

AON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $16.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $326.10 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $270.30 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in AON by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.