Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.3 %

IDEXY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.