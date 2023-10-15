Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of KFFB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.39. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

