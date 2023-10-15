Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDO opened at $17.35 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.
About Gladstone Land
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.