Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LANDO opened at $17.35 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

