abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO opened at $5.96 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

