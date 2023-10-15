DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

