BABB Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $28,661.75 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

