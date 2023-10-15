NULS (NULS) Price Up 0.1% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, NULS has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $466,116.24 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About NULS
NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,070,115 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
