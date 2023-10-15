Nano Price Tops $0.61 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $81.12 million and approximately $816,074.13 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00229050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.86 or 0.00796257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00568666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00125359 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

