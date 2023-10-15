Coinmetro Token (XCM) Tops One Day Volume of $263.00

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.63073918 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $199.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

