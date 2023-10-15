Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,222,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 15,083,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
BNCZF opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
About Banco BPM
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.
Further Reading
