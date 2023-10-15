Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.35 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00011808 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $20.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,109,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,921,033 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

