Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

