Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
