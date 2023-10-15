Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance
Shares of ALBT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 1,097.27% and a negative net margin of 1,082.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
About Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.
