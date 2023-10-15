Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Decreases By 13.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

