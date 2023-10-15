Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $321.75 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Compound has a market capitalization of $321.75 million and $16.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $40.69 or 0.00151509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,003 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,003.26122314 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.04884786 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $16,086,263.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.