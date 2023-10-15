Reviewing CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Apartment Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.67 $122.32 million $1.03 10.70 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.00 $904.43 million $2.09 14.89

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.46% 4.27% 1.93% Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CoreCivic and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apartment Income REIT 0 2 7 0 2.78

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $39.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CoreCivic pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats CoreCivic on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

