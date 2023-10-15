Head to Head Survey: Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) vs. Its Competitors

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) is one of 389 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cardinal Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Cardinal Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cardinal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cardinal Energy pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 72.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Energy N/A N/A 3.02 Cardinal Energy Competitors $1.61 billion $439.28 million -47.86

This table compares Cardinal Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardinal Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy. Cardinal Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Energy N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Competitors 167.19% 9.69% 5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardinal Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cardinal Energy Competitors 1061 6381 10766 388 2.56

Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 52.10%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Cardinal Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardinal Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cardinal Energy competitors beat Cardinal Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

