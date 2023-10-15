Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 53.7%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

