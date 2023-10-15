Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 870,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 930,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 361,697 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

