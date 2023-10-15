Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00012454 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $69.70 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00151494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.34362373 USD and is down -17.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

