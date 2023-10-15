Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Intrusion

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 206,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,028.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,397,968 shares in the company, valued at $791,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

