Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea Price Performance

Shares of DTSS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.03. Datasea has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

