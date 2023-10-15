Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $24.50.
About Gladstone Land
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.