Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

