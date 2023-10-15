Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $370.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

