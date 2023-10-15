Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON FEML opened at GBX 587 ($7.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 552.70 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 651.10 ($7.97). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 592.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.71.

