Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.84

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.62. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 257,450 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.