American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.38

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $39.03. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 16,263 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $402.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 26.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

