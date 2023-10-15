Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.71. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 382,192 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

