MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 63,636.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.