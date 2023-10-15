MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 16th.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %
MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 63,636.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
