Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 28,160.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

