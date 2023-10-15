Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.62. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 192,858 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.