Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,775 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XTNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Xtant Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,240 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

