Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.62

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.62 and traded as high as C$33.02. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 495,891 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.30.

Keyera Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9414664 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

