TD Cowen Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.72. NVIDIA has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

