Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.