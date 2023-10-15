Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $20.86

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Certara by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Certara by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Certara by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Certara by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.