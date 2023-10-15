Comparing PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) and Its Peers

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 1126 3835 10170 156 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 111.97%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.71% -7.60% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -5,411.56% -169.90% -43.36%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.32 million -4.98 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $544.44 million $67.51 million -0.97

PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech rivals beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

