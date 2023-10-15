Comparing ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ETAO International and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than ETAO International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.3% of ETAO International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ETAO International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ETAO International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ETAO International and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETAO International $58.06 million 0.28 -$896.68 million N/A N/A LifeMD $119.03 million 2.03 -$45.54 million ($1.04) -6.44

LifeMD has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Profitability

This table compares ETAO International and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETAO International N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -23.30% N/A -71.19%

Summary

LifeMD beats ETAO International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. The company sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

