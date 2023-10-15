E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $4.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $742.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in E2open Parent by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,803,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,203 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

