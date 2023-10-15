Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

FMS opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

