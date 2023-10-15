J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
J.Jill Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of J.Jill
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
Further Reading
