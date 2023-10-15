J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

About J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.