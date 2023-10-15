Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,393 shares of company stock worth $1,750,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

