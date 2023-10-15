StockNews.com Upgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

KN stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

