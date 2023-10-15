Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE MOD opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

