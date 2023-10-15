National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.29%.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

