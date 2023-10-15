Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $515.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.68 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $229.51 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.