R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,625 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 36.0% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 374.1% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 814,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 642,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

