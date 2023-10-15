Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 577,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 304,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

